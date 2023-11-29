Chris Kreider Game Preview: Rangers vs. Red Wings - November 29
Chris Kreider and the New York Rangers will play on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Detroit Red Wings. Prop bets for Kreider in that upcoming Rangers-Red Wings matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Chris Kreider vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)
Kreider Season Stats Insights
- In 20 games this season, Kreider has a plus-minus rating of +6, while averaging 18:47 on the ice per game.
- Kreider has scored a goal in a game 11 times this season over 20 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.
- Kreider has a point in 13 of 20 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.
- Kreider has an assist in seven of 20 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.
- The implied probability that Kreider goes over his points over/under is 61.7%, based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Kreider has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.
Kreider Stats vs. the Red Wings
- The Red Wings have conceded 60 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +14.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Detroit
|20
|Games
|4
|20
|Points
|5
|13
|Goals
|2
|7
|Assists
|3
