Chris Kreider and the New York Rangers will play on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Detroit Red Wings. Prop bets for Kreider in that upcoming Rangers-Red Wings matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Chris Kreider vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rangers vs Red Wings Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kreider Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Kreider has a plus-minus rating of +6, while averaging 18:47 on the ice per game.

Kreider has scored a goal in a game 11 times this season over 20 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Kreider has a point in 13 of 20 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Kreider has an assist in seven of 20 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Kreider goes over his points over/under is 61.7%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kreider has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kreider Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have conceded 60 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +14.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 20 Games 4 20 Points 5 13 Goals 2 7 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.