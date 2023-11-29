The Colgate Raiders (3-3) play the Binghamton Bearcats (4-3) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Colgate vs. Binghamton Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Patriot League Games

Colgate Stats Insights

  • The Raiders make 41.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Bearcats have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).
  • Colgate is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 40.1% from the field.
  • The Raiders are the 111th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bearcats rank 85th.
  • The Raiders record 63.8 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 69.1 the Bearcats allow.
  • Colgate is 1-2 when scoring more than 69.1 points.

Colgate Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Colgate put up 81.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 75.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 6.3 points per contest.
  • The Raiders allowed 68.8 points per game in home games, compared to 68.7 in away games.
  • Colgate sunk 8.4 treys per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged away from home (7.9). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 40.1% at home and 41.1% on the road.

Colgate Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Gardner-Webb W 59-52 Avenir Centre
11/19/2023 Weber State W 57-55 Avenir Centre
11/22/2023 Harvard L 76-70 Cotterell Court
11/29/2023 Binghamton - Cotterell Court
12/2/2023 @ Arizona - McKale Center
12/6/2023 NVU-Lyndon - Cotterell Court

