The Colgate Raiders (3-3) play the Binghamton Bearcats (4-3) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Colgate vs. Binghamton Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Colgate Stats Insights

The Raiders make 41.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Bearcats have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).

Colgate is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 40.1% from the field.

The Raiders are the 111th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bearcats rank 85th.

The Raiders record 63.8 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 69.1 the Bearcats allow.

Colgate is 1-2 when scoring more than 69.1 points.

Colgate Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Colgate put up 81.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 75.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 6.3 points per contest.

The Raiders allowed 68.8 points per game in home games, compared to 68.7 in away games.

Colgate sunk 8.4 treys per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged away from home (7.9). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 40.1% at home and 41.1% on the road.

Colgate Upcoming Schedule