How to Watch Colgate vs. Binghamton on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colgate Raiders (3-3) play the Binghamton Bearcats (4-3) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Colgate vs. Binghamton Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Patriot League Games
- Cent. Conn. St. vs Army (4:00 PM ET | November 29)
- Boston University vs Albany (NY) (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
- Maine vs Holy Cross (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
Colgate Stats Insights
- The Raiders make 41.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Bearcats have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).
- Colgate is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 40.1% from the field.
- The Raiders are the 111th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bearcats rank 85th.
- The Raiders record 63.8 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 69.1 the Bearcats allow.
- Colgate is 1-2 when scoring more than 69.1 points.
Colgate Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Colgate put up 81.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 75.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 6.3 points per contest.
- The Raiders allowed 68.8 points per game in home games, compared to 68.7 in away games.
- Colgate sunk 8.4 treys per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged away from home (7.9). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 40.1% at home and 41.1% on the road.
Colgate Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|W 59-52
|Avenir Centre
|11/19/2023
|Weber State
|W 57-55
|Avenir Centre
|11/22/2023
|Harvard
|L 76-70
|Cotterell Court
|11/29/2023
|Binghamton
|-
|Cotterell Court
|12/2/2023
|@ Arizona
|-
|McKale Center
|12/6/2023
|NVU-Lyndon
|-
|Cotterell Court
