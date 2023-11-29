The Colgate Raiders (3-3) take on the Binghamton Bearcats (4-3) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Colgate vs. Binghamton Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Colgate vs. Binghamton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Colgate vs. Binghamton Betting Trends

Colgate has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

So far this season, just one of the Raiders games has gone over the point total.

Binghamton is 3-3-0 ATS this year.

A total of four Bearcats games this year have gone over the point total.

