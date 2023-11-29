Wednesday's game at Cotterell Court has the Colgate Raiders (3-3) going head-to-head against the Binghamton Bearcats (4-3) at 8:30 PM (on November 29). Our computer prediction projects a 71-65 win for Colgate, who is a small favorite based on our model.

There is no line set for the game.

Colgate vs. Binghamton Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Hamilton, New York

Hamilton, New York Venue: Cotterell Court

Colgate vs. Binghamton Score Prediction

Prediction: Colgate 71, Binghamton 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Colgate vs. Binghamton

Computer Predicted Spread: Colgate (-5.2)

Colgate (-5.2) Computer Predicted Total: 136.1

Both Colgate and Binghamton are 3-3-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Raiders are 1-5-0 and the Bearcats are 4-2-0.

Colgate Performance Insights

The Raiders have a -17 scoring differential, falling short by 2.9 points per game. They're putting up 63.8 points per game to rank 339th in college basketball and are allowing 66.7 per outing to rank 103rd in college basketball.

Colgate is 107th in the nation at 35.3 rebounds per game. That's 5.1 more than the 30.2 its opponents average.

Colgate hits 7.7 three-pointers per game (155th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.3 on average.

The Raiders score 87.6 points per 100 possessions (288th in college basketball), while giving up 91.5 points per 100 possessions (223rd in college basketball).

Colgate has lost the turnover battle by three turnovers per game, committing 11.3 (137th in college basketball action) while forcing 8.3 (355th in college basketball).

