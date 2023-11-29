The Binghamton Bearcats (4-3) are big, 10.5-point underdogs against the Colgate Raiders (3-3) at Cotterell Court on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The game tips at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 140.5 points.

Colgate vs. Binghamton Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Hamilton, New York

Hamilton, New York Venue: Cotterell Court

Favorite Spread Over/Under Colgate -10.5 140.5

Colgate Betting Records & Stats

Colgate and its opponents have scored more than 140.5 points in three of six games this season.

The average total in Colgate's matchups this year is 130.5, 10 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Raiders are 3-3-0 ATS this season.

This season, Colgate has been favored four times and won three of those games.

The Raiders have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -550.

Colgate has a 84.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Colgate vs. Binghamton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Colgate 3 50% 63.8 138.1 66.7 135.8 145 Binghamton 4 66.7% 74.3 138.1 69.1 135.8 138

Additional Colgate Insights & Trends

The 63.8 points per game the Raiders score are 5.3 fewer points than the Bearcats allow (69.1).

When Colgate puts up more than 69.1 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

Colgate vs. Binghamton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Colgate 3-3-0 0-0 1-5-0 Binghamton 3-3-0 1-1 4-2-0

Colgate vs. Binghamton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Colgate Binghamton 14-2 Home Record 8-7 11-4 Away Record 5-11 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 8-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 81.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.3 75.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.5 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

