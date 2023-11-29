The Columbia Lions (5-2) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when hosting the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-5) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Columbia vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Columbia Stats Insights

The Lions make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Greyhounds have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).

Columbia has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

The Lions are the 136th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Greyhounds rank 194th.

The Lions score 79.3 points per game, just 1.1 more points than the 78.2 the Greyhounds give up.

Columbia is 2-0 when scoring more than 78.2 points.

Columbia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Columbia played better when playing at home last year, scoring 70.4 points per game, compared to 65.0 per game when playing on the road.

The Lions gave up 72.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.2 fewer points than they allowed in away games (79.5).

Looking at three-pointers, Columbia fared better when playing at home last season, making 8.5 three-pointers per game with a 32.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 31.0% three-point percentage on the road.

Columbia Upcoming Schedule