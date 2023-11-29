How to Watch Columbia vs. Loyola (MD) on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Columbia Lions (5-2) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when hosting the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-5) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Columbia vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Ivy League Games
- Dartmouth vs Vermont (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
- Monmouth vs Cornell (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
- American vs Harvard (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
- Stony Brook vs Yale (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
Columbia Stats Insights
- The Lions make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Greyhounds have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
- Columbia has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
- The Lions are the 136th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Greyhounds rank 194th.
- The Lions score 79.3 points per game, just 1.1 more points than the 78.2 the Greyhounds give up.
- Columbia is 2-0 when scoring more than 78.2 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Columbia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Columbia played better when playing at home last year, scoring 70.4 points per game, compared to 65.0 per game when playing on the road.
- The Lions gave up 72.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.2 fewer points than they allowed in away games (79.5).
- Looking at three-pointers, Columbia fared better when playing at home last season, making 8.5 three-pointers per game with a 32.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 31.0% three-point percentage on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Columbia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Temple
|W 78-73
|Liacouras Center
|11/21/2023
|LIU
|W 77-67
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Maine
|W 75-56
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|Loyola (MD)
|-
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|@ New Hampshire
|-
|Lundholm Gymnasium
|12/5/2023
|Lafayette
|-
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.