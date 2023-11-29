The Columbia Lions (5-2) look to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-5) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Columbia vs. Loyola (MD) matchup.

Columbia vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York

ESPN+

Columbia vs. Loyola (MD) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Columbia Moneyline Loyola (MD) Moneyline
BetMGM Columbia (-6.5) 146.5 -300 +240

Columbia vs. Loyola (MD) Betting Trends

Columbia has won two games against the spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Lions have gone over the point total twice.

Loyola (MD) has compiled a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

Greyhounds games have hit the over four out of five times this season.

