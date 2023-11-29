Wednesday's game that pits the Columbia Lions (5-2) against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-5) at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-67 in favor of Columbia, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

The matchup has no line set.

Columbia vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: New York City, New York

Venue: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium

Columbia vs. Loyola (MD) Score Prediction

Prediction: Columbia 78, Loyola (MD) 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Columbia vs. Loyola (MD)

Computer Predicted Spread: Columbia (-11.1)

Columbia (-11.1) Computer Predicted Total: 144.6

Columbia is 2-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Loyola (MD)'s 3-2-0 ATS record. The Lions have a 2-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Greyhounds have a record of 4-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Columbia Performance Insights

The Lions are outscoring opponents by 15.3 points per game with a +107 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.3 points per game (102nd in college basketball) and give up 64.0 per contest (63rd in college basketball).

Columbia wins the rebound battle by 4.2 boards on average. It collects 34.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 135th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 30.4 per outing.

Columbia knocks down 7.4 three-pointers per game (186th in college basketball), 1.1 more than its opponents (6.3).

The Lions rank 120th in college basketball with 97.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 28th in college basketball defensively with 78.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Columbia has committed 12.7 turnovers per game (224th in college basketball play), 3.7 fewer than the 16.4 it forces on average (17th in college basketball).

