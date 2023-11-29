Wednesday's contest between the Columbia Lions (3-4) and Providence Friars (3-3) at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium has a projected final score of 70-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Columbia, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 11:00 AM ET on November 29.

The Lions are coming off of an 88-45 win against Northeastern in their last outing on Saturday.

Columbia vs. Providence Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

Columbia vs. Providence Score Prediction

Prediction: Columbia 70, Providence 59

Other Ivy League Predictions

Columbia Schedule Analysis

The Lions' signature win of the season came against the Seton Hall Pirates, a top 100 team (No. 60), according to our computer rankings. The Lions secured the 71-61 home win on November 10.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Lions are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 18th-most losses.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Columbia is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins, but also tied for the eighth-most losses.

Columbia 2023-24 Best Wins

71-61 at home over Seton Hall (No. 60) on November 10

80-57 at home over Towson (No. 211) on November 16

88-45 at home over Northeastern (No. 249) on November 25

Columbia Leaders

Abbey Hsu: 21.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 44.9 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (20-for-56)

21.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 44.9 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (20-for-56) Kitty Henderson: 14.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 54.7 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29)

14.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 54.7 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29) Cecelia Collins: 10.9 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

10.9 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Paige Lauder: 5.0 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18)

5.0 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18) Fliss Henderson: 4.1 PTS, 39.3 FG%

Columbia Performance Insights

The Lions have a +41 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.9 points per game. They're putting up 73.0 points per game to rank 92nd in college basketball and are allowing 67.1 per outing to rank 235th in college basketball.

