Columbia vs. Loyola (MD) November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-2) play the Columbia Lions (2-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Columbia vs. Loyola (MD) Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Columbia Top Players (2022-23)
- Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa: 13.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Avery Brown: 9.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zinou Bedri: 8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kenny Noland: 6.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Blair Thompson: 6.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Loyola (MD) Top Players (2022-23)
- Kenny Jones: 11.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaylin Andrews: 11.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Deon Perry: 11.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Golden Dike: 7.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Alonso Faure: 8.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
Columbia vs. Loyola (MD) Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Columbia Rank
|Columbia AVG
|Loyola (MD) AVG
|Loyola (MD) Rank
|276th
|67.8
|Points Scored
|67.3
|292nd
|324th
|75.8
|Points Allowed
|70.6
|195th
|248th
|30.7
|Rebounds
|29.2
|306th
|162nd
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.0
|222nd
|125th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|7.6
|149th
|289th
|11.7
|Assists
|13.9
|109th
|283rd
|12.9
|Turnovers
|12.8
|272nd
