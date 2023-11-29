The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-2) play the Columbia Lions (2-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Columbia vs. Loyola (MD) Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Columbia Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Columbia Top Players (2022-23)

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa: 13.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Avery Brown: 9.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Zinou Bedri: 8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Kenny Noland: 6.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Blair Thompson: 6.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Loyola (MD) Top Players (2022-23)

Kenny Jones: 11.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaylin Andrews: 11.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Deon Perry: 11.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Golden Dike: 7.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Alonso Faure: 8.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Columbia vs. Loyola (MD) Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Columbia Rank Columbia AVG Loyola (MD) AVG Loyola (MD) Rank 276th 67.8 Points Scored 67.3 292nd 324th 75.8 Points Allowed 70.6 195th 248th 30.7 Rebounds 29.2 306th 162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 8.0 222nd 125th 7.8 3pt Made 7.6 149th 289th 11.7 Assists 13.9 109th 283rd 12.9 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.