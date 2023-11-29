The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-5) are 6.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Columbia Lions (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 146.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Columbia vs. Loyola (MD) Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Columbia -6.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Columbia Betting Records & Stats

Columbia and its opponents have scored a combined total of more than 146.5 points twice this season (over four games).

The average total in Columbia's outings this year is 143.3, 3.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Lions have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this season.

Columbia lost the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Lions have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -300 odds on them winning this game.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for Columbia.

Columbia vs. Loyola (MD) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Columbia 2 50% 79.3 147.1 64.0 142.2 144.5 Loyola (MD) 4 80% 67.8 147.1 78.2 142.2 143.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Columbia Insights & Trends

The 79.3 points per game the Lions average are just 1.1 more points than the Greyhounds give up (78.2).

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Columbia vs. Loyola (MD) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Columbia 2-2-0 0-0 2-2-0 Loyola (MD) 3-2-0 3-0 4-1-0

Columbia vs. Loyola (MD) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Columbia Loyola (MD) 6-9 Home Record 9-6 1-13 Away Record 3-13 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-10-0 70.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.8 65.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.1 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-2-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-10-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.