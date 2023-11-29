The Providence Friars (3-3) go up against the Columbia Lions (3-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. It tips at 11:00 AM ET.

Columbia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York TV: SportsNet NY

Columbia vs. Providence Scoring Comparison

The Friars put up an average of 61.3 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 67.1 the Lions give up to opponents.

Columbia is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 61.3 points.

The 73.0 points per game the Lions record are 16.7 more points than the Friars give up (56.3).

Columbia has a 3-3 record when putting up more than 56.3 points.

When Providence gives up fewer than 73.0 points, it is 3-2.

The Lions are making 44.5% of their shots from the field, 8.3% higher than the Friars allow to opponents (36.2%).

The Friars make 42.7% of their shots from the field, just 1% more than the Lions' defensive field-goal percentage.

Columbia Leaders

Abbey Hsu: 21.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 44.9 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (20-for-56)

21.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 44.9 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (20-for-56) Kitty Henderson: 14.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 54.7 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29)

14.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 54.7 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29) Cecelia Collins: 10.9 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

10.9 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Paige Lauder: 5.0 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18)

5.0 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18) Fliss Henderson: 4.1 PTS, 39.3 FG%

Columbia Schedule