Wednesday's contest between the Cornell Big Red (2-4) and Binghamton Bearcats (2-5) going head to head at Binghamton University Events Center has a projected final score of 68-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Cornell, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:07 PM ET on November 29.

The Big Red head into this matchup after an 83-40 loss to Ohio State on Sunday.

Cornell vs. Binghamton Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET

Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Cornell vs. Binghamton Score Prediction

Prediction: Cornell 68, Binghamton 61

Other Ivy League Predictions

Cornell Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Big Red defeated the Southern Illinois Salukis 80-77 on November 11.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Cornell is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most losses.

Cornell Leaders

Kaya Ingram: 11.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

11.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Emily Pape: 8.2 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

8.2 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Rachel Kaus: 8.5 PTS, 46.9 FG%

8.5 PTS, 46.9 FG% Summer Parker-Hall: 6.3 PTS, 39.5 FG%

6.3 PTS, 39.5 FG% Azareya Kilgoe: 6.0 PTS, 30.6 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

Cornell Performance Insights

The Big Red have been outscored by 10.7 points per game (posting 55.5 points per game, 319th in college basketball, while giving up 66.2 per outing, 217th in college basketball) and have a -64 scoring differential.

