The Cornell Big Red (5-1) will host the Monmouth Hawks (4-3) after victories in three straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Cornell vs. Monmouth Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York

Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cornell Stats Insights

This season, the Big Red have a 51.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.2% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Hawks' opponents have knocked down.

In games Cornell shoots higher than 42.8% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Big Red are the 177th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hawks sit at 213th.

The Big Red put up 85.7 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 73.0 the Hawks give up.

When Cornell puts up more than 73.0 points, it is 5-1.

Cornell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Cornell averaged 84.5 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 80.6 points per contest.

The Big Red ceded 70.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 80.8 on the road.

Looking at three-point shooting, Cornell performed better at home last season, sinking 11.1 treys per game with a 38.1% three-point percentage, compared to 10.6 threes per game and a 33.6% three-point percentage on the road.

Cornell Upcoming Schedule