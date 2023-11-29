How to Watch Cornell vs. Monmouth on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Cornell Big Red (5-1) will host the Monmouth Hawks (4-3) after victories in three straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Cornell vs. Monmouth Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Ivy League Games
- Stony Brook vs Yale (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
- Dartmouth vs Vermont (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
- Loyola (MD) vs Columbia (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
- American vs Harvard (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
Cornell Stats Insights
- This season, the Big Red have a 51.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.2% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Hawks' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Cornell shoots higher than 42.8% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
- The Big Red are the 177th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hawks sit at 213th.
- The Big Red put up 85.7 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 73.0 the Hawks give up.
- When Cornell puts up more than 73.0 points, it is 5-1.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Cornell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Cornell averaged 84.5 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 80.6 points per contest.
- The Big Red ceded 70.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 80.8 on the road.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Cornell performed better at home last season, sinking 11.1 treys per game with a 38.1% three-point percentage, compared to 10.6 threes per game and a 33.6% three-point percentage on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cornell Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ George Mason
|L 90-83
|EagleBank Arena
|11/19/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|W 88-70
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|Utah Valley
|W 74-61
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|Monmouth
|-
|Newman Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Lafayette
|-
|Kirby Sports Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Syracuse
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.