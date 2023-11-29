Wednesday's contest features the Cornell Big Red (5-1) and the Monmouth Hawks (4-3) matching up at Newman Arena (on November 29) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-71 victory for Cornell.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Cornell vs. Monmouth Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Ithaca, New York

Ithaca, New York Venue: Newman Arena

Cornell vs. Monmouth Score Prediction

Prediction: Cornell 78, Monmouth 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Cornell vs. Monmouth

Computer Predicted Spread: Cornell (-7.0)

Cornell (-7.0) Computer Predicted Total: 149.8

Cornell's record against the spread this season is 3-2-0, while Monmouth's is 5-2-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Big Red are 3-2-0 and the Hawks are 3-3-1.

Cornell Performance Insights

The Big Red outscore opponents by 9.4 points per game (scoring 85.7 points per game to rank 27th in college basketball while allowing 76.3 per outing to rank 287th in college basketball) and have a +56 scoring differential overall.

Cornell grabs 33.5 rebounds per game (176th in college basketball) while conceding 29.0 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.5 boards per game.

Cornell makes 10.2 three-pointers per game (22nd in college basketball) at a 37.2% rate (68th in college basketball), compared to the 7.8 per game its opponents make at a 29.6% rate.

The Big Red rank 57th in college basketball with 102.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 227th in college basketball defensively with 91.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Cornell loses the turnover battle by 1.5 per game, committing 15.2 (349th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.7.

