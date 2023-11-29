The Binghamton Bearcats (2-5) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Cornell Big Red (2-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Binghamton University Events Center. It will air at 6:07 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Cornell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET Where: Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York

Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cornell vs. Binghamton Scoring Comparison

The Big Red score 13.4 fewer points per game (55.5) than the Bearcats allow their opponents to score (68.9).

The 67.1 points per game the Bearcats record are just 0.9 more points than the Big Red allow (66.2).

Binghamton has a 2-2 record when scoring more than 66.2 points.

Cornell is 1-2 when allowing fewer than 67.1 points.

The Bearcats are making 43.1% of their shots from the field, 2.6% higher than the Big Red allow to opponents (40.5%).

The Big Red shoot 37.2% from the field, 8.2% lower than the Bearcats concede.

Cornell Leaders

Kaya Ingram: 11.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

11.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Emily Pape: 8.2 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

8.2 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Rachel Kaus: 8.5 PTS, 46.9 FG%

8.5 PTS, 46.9 FG% Summer Parker-Hall: 6.3 PTS, 39.5 FG%

6.3 PTS, 39.5 FG% Azareya Kilgoe: 6.0 PTS, 30.6 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

Cornell Schedule