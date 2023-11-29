Cornell vs. Monmouth November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Monmouth Hawks (1-1) will meet the Cornell Big Red (3-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Newman Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Cornell vs. Monmouth Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Cornell Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cornell Top Players (2022-23)
- Greg Dolan: 13.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Chris Manon: 11.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nazir Williams: 12.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sean Hansen: 8.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Guy Ragland Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Monmouth Top Players (2022-23)
- Myles Foster: 12.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jack Collins: 10.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Klemen Vuga: 9.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tahron Allen: 8.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jakari Spence: 4.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cornell vs. Monmouth Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Cornell Rank
|Cornell AVG
|Monmouth AVG
|Monmouth Rank
|9th
|81.7
|Points Scored
|61.7
|355th
|327th
|76.0
|Points Allowed
|74.7
|306th
|251st
|30.6
|Rebounds
|29.8
|288th
|204th
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|109th
|2nd
|10.7
|3pt Made
|4.1
|362nd
|6th
|17.3
|Assists
|12.0
|268th
|189th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|13.4
|316th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.