The Monmouth Hawks (1-1) will meet the Cornell Big Red (3-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Newman Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Cornell vs. Monmouth Game Information

Cornell Top Players (2022-23)

  • Greg Dolan: 13.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Chris Manon: 11.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Nazir Williams: 12.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Sean Hansen: 8.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Guy Ragland Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Monmouth Top Players (2022-23)

  • Myles Foster: 12.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jack Collins: 10.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Klemen Vuga: 9.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Tahron Allen: 8.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jakari Spence: 4.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Cornell vs. Monmouth Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Cornell Rank Cornell AVG Monmouth AVG Monmouth Rank
9th 81.7 Points Scored 61.7 355th
327th 76.0 Points Allowed 74.7 306th
251st 30.6 Rebounds 29.8 288th
204th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th
2nd 10.7 3pt Made 4.1 362nd
6th 17.3 Assists 12.0 268th
189th 11.9 Turnovers 13.4 316th

