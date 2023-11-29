The Monmouth Hawks (1-1) will meet the Cornell Big Red (3-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Newman Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Cornell vs. Monmouth Game Information

Cornell Top Players (2022-23)

Greg Dolan: 13.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Chris Manon: 11.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Nazir Williams: 12.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Sean Hansen: 8.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Guy Ragland Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Monmouth Top Players (2022-23)

Myles Foster: 12.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Jack Collins: 10.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Klemen Vuga: 9.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Tahron Allen: 8.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Jakari Spence: 4.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Cornell vs. Monmouth Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Cornell Rank Cornell AVG Monmouth AVG Monmouth Rank 9th 81.7 Points Scored 61.7 355th 327th 76.0 Points Allowed 74.7 306th 251st 30.6 Rebounds 29.8 288th 204th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th 2nd 10.7 3pt Made 4.1 362nd 6th 17.3 Assists 12.0 268th 189th 11.9 Turnovers 13.4 316th

