The Cornell Big Red (5-1) are heavy favorites (-12.5) as they look to build on a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Monmouth Hawks (4-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Newman Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 157.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cornell vs. Monmouth Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ithaca, New York

Ithaca, New York Venue: Newman Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cornell -12.5 157

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cornell Betting Records & Stats

Cornell's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 157 points three times.

Cornell has an average total of 162.0 in its matchups this year, 5.0 more points than this game's over/under.

The Big Red have a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Cornell has been favored in three games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Big Red have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -948 moneyline set for this game.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 90.5% chance of a victory for Cornell.

Cornell vs. Monmouth Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157 % of Games Over 157 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cornell 3 60% 85.7 156.6 76.3 149.3 152.6 Monmouth 2 28.6% 70.9 156.6 73.0 149.3 142.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Cornell Insights & Trends

The Big Red record 85.7 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 73.0 the Hawks allow.

When Cornell totals more than 73.0 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Cornell vs. Monmouth Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cornell 3-2-0 0-0 3-2-0 Monmouth 5-2-0 1-0 3-3-1

Cornell vs. Monmouth Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cornell Monmouth 11-2 Home Record 3-10 6-8 Away Record 3-15 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-12-0 84.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.0 80.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 12-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.