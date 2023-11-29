New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dutchess County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Dutchess County, New York, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dutchess County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Highland Senior High School at FD Roosevelt Senior High School - Hyde Park
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Staatsburg, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.