The New York Rangers' upcoming game versus the Detroit Red Wings is set for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Erik Gustafsson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Erik Gustafsson score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Gustafsson stats and insights

  • In three of 20 games this season, Gustafsson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Red Wings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
  • He has picked up six assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 9.7% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings have given up 60 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 14.8 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Gustafsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 18:32 Home L 5-1
11/25/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 20:39 Home W 7-4
11/24/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 17:59 Away W 3-1
11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 21:02 Away W 1-0
11/20/2023 Stars 1 0 1 19:53 Away L 6-3
11/18/2023 Devils 1 0 1 20:24 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 26:18 Home W 4-3 SO
11/9/2023 Wild 1 0 1 20:25 Home W 4-1
11/7/2023 Red Wings 2 0 2 18:43 Home W 5-3
11/4/2023 Wild 2 1 1 20:02 Away L 5-4 SO

Rangers vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

