Erik Gustafsson Game Preview: Rangers vs. Red Wings - November 29
The New York Rangers, Erik Gustafsson among them, play the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, at Madison Square Garden. Prop bets for Gustafsson in that upcoming Rangers-Red Wings game are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Erik Gustafsson vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)
Rangers vs Red Wings Game Info
|Rangers vs Red Wings Odds/Over/Under
|Rangers vs Red Wings Prediction
|Rangers vs Red Wings Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Red Wings Player Props
Gustafsson Season Stats Insights
- In 20 games this season, Gustafsson has averaged 19:06 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +5.
- Gustafsson has a goal in three games this year through 20 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- In 11 of 20 games this season, Gustafsson has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.
- Gustafsson has an assist in 11 of 20 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Gustafsson has an implied probability of 46.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 39.2% of Gustafsson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Gustafsson Stats vs. the Red Wings
- The Red Wings are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 60 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.
- The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +14.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Detroit
|20
|Games
|5
|15
|Points
|5
|3
|Goals
|1
|12
|Assists
|4
