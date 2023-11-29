The New York Rangers, Erik Gustafsson among them, play the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, at Madison Square Garden. Prop bets for Gustafsson in that upcoming Rangers-Red Wings game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Erik Gustafsson vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Rangers vs Red Wings Game Info

Gustafsson Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Gustafsson has averaged 19:06 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +5.

Gustafsson has a goal in three games this year through 20 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 11 of 20 games this season, Gustafsson has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Gustafsson has an assist in 11 of 20 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Gustafsson has an implied probability of 46.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 39.2% of Gustafsson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Gustafsson Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 60 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +14.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 20 Games 5 15 Points 5 3 Goals 1 12 Assists 4

