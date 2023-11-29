New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Franklin County, New York, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Franklin County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chateaugay Central School at Chazy Central Rural Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Chazy, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
