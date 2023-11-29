The Iona Gaels (2-4, 0-0 MAAC) are welcoming in the Marist Red Foxes (3-2, 0-0 MAAC) for a contest between MAAC rivals at Hynes Athletic Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Iona vs. Marist Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York

Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Iona Stats Insights

The Gaels make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Red Foxes have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).

In games Iona shoots better than 41.1% from the field, it is 2-3 overall.

The Gaels are the 345th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Foxes sit at 320th.

The Gaels record 76.3 points per game, 12.5 more points than the 63.8 the Red Foxes give up.

Iona has a 2-4 record when putting up more than 63.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Iona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Iona posted 80.1 points per game in home games last season. In away games, it averaged 73.8 points per contest.

The Gaels allowed 61.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.0 fewer points than they allowed in away games (68.6).

Iona sunk 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 5.6% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.3 threes per game, 33.0% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iona Upcoming Schedule