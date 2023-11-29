The Iona Gaels (2-4, 0-0 MAAC) are welcoming in the Marist Red Foxes (3-2, 0-0 MAAC) for a contest between MAAC rivals at Hynes Athletic Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Iona vs. Marist Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Iona Stats Insights

  • The Gaels make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Red Foxes have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).
  • In games Iona shoots better than 41.1% from the field, it is 2-3 overall.
  • The Gaels are the 345th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Foxes sit at 320th.
  • The Gaels record 76.3 points per game, 12.5 more points than the 63.8 the Red Foxes give up.
  • Iona has a 2-4 record when putting up more than 63.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Iona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Iona posted 80.1 points per game in home games last season. In away games, it averaged 73.8 points per contest.
  • The Gaels allowed 61.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.0 fewer points than they allowed in away games (68.6).
  • Iona sunk 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 5.6% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.3 threes per game, 33.0% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Long Beach State L 80-76 Hertz Arena
11/22/2023 Buffalo W 89-64 Hertz Arena
11/26/2023 @ Colorado L 85-68 CU Events Center
11/29/2023 Marist - Hynes Athletic Center
12/1/2023 @ Fairfield - Leo D. Mahoney Arena
12/6/2023 Hofstra - Hynes Athletic Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.