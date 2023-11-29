How to Watch Iona vs. Marist on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Iona Gaels (2-4, 0-0 MAAC) are welcoming in the Marist Red Foxes (3-2, 0-0 MAAC) for a contest between MAAC rivals at Hynes Athletic Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.
Iona vs. Marist Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Iona Stats Insights
- The Gaels make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Red Foxes have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).
- In games Iona shoots better than 41.1% from the field, it is 2-3 overall.
- The Gaels are the 345th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Foxes sit at 320th.
- The Gaels record 76.3 points per game, 12.5 more points than the 63.8 the Red Foxes give up.
- Iona has a 2-4 record when putting up more than 63.8 points.
Iona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Iona posted 80.1 points per game in home games last season. In away games, it averaged 73.8 points per contest.
- The Gaels allowed 61.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.0 fewer points than they allowed in away games (68.6).
- Iona sunk 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 5.6% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.3 threes per game, 33.0% three-point percentage).
Iona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Long Beach State
|L 80-76
|Hertz Arena
|11/22/2023
|Buffalo
|W 89-64
|Hertz Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Colorado
|L 85-68
|CU Events Center
|11/29/2023
|Marist
|-
|Hynes Athletic Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Fairfield
|-
|Leo D. Mahoney Arena
|12/6/2023
|Hofstra
|-
|Hynes Athletic Center
