Wednesday's MAAC slate will see the Iona Gaels (2-4, 0-0 MAAC) square off against the Marist Red Foxes (3-2, 0-0 MAAC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Iona vs. Marist matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Iona vs. Marist Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York

Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Iona vs. Marist Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iona vs. Marist Betting Trends

Iona has covered four times in six matchups with a spread this season.

In the Gaels' six games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Marist has compiled a 4-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

Red Foxes games have hit the over twice this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.