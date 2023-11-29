Wednesday's contest that pits the Iona Gaels (2-4, 0-0 MAAC) versus the Marist Red Foxes (3-2, 0-0 MAAC) at Hynes Athletic Center should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-71 in favor of Iona. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

The matchup has no line set.

Iona vs. Marist Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: New Rochelle, New York

New Rochelle, New York Venue: Hynes Athletic Center

Iona vs. Marist Score Prediction

Prediction: Iona 72, Marist 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Iona vs. Marist

Computer Predicted Spread: Iona (-0.8)

Iona (-0.8) Computer Predicted Total: 142.6

Iona is 4-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Marist's 4-1-0 ATS record. The Gaels have gone over the point total in four games, while Red Foxes games have gone over two times.

Iona Performance Insights

The Gaels score 76.3 points per game (160th in college basketball) and allow 77.2 (301st in college basketball) for a -5 scoring differential overall.

The 27.7 rebounds per game Iona averages rank 346th in the nation, and are 5.5 fewer than the 33.2 its opponents record per outing.

Iona knocks down 9.3 three-pointers per game (49th in college basketball) while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc (66th in college basketball). It is making 1.8 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 7.5 per game while shooting 34.1%.

The Gaels average 96.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (152nd in college basketball), and allow 97.2 points per 100 possessions (318th in college basketball).

Iona has committed 3.5 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.8 (103rd in college basketball play) while forcing 14.3 (70th in college basketball).

