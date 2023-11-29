Wednesday's MAAC slate includes the Iona Gaels (1-1, 0-0 MAAC) versus the Marist Red Foxes (2-0, 0-0 MAAC), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Iona vs. Marist Game Information

Iona Top Players (2022-23)

  • Nelly Junior Joseph: 14.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Daniss Jenkins: 15.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Walter Clayton Jr.: 16.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Osborn Shema: 7.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Berrick JeanLouis: 7.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

Marist Top Players (2022-23)

  • Patrick Gardner: 19.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Isaiah Brickner: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Javon Cooley: 7.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Noah Harris: 8.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Stephane Ingo: 3.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

Iona vs. Marist Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Iona Rank Iona AVG Marist AVG Marist Rank
74th 76.0 Points Scored 63.9 340th
50th 65.6 Points Allowed 66.7 73rd
90th 33.2 Rebounds 31.3 210th
43rd 10.2 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th
210th 7.1 3pt Made 7.7 134th
52nd 14.9 Assists 10.8 333rd
35th 10.2 Turnovers 11.1 104th

