Iona vs. Marist November 29 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's MAAC slate includes the Iona Gaels (1-1, 0-0 MAAC) versus the Marist Red Foxes (2-0, 0-0 MAAC), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Iona vs. Marist Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Iona Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Iona Top Players (2022-23)
- Nelly Junior Joseph: 14.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Daniss Jenkins: 15.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Walter Clayton Jr.: 16.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Osborn Shema: 7.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Berrick JeanLouis: 7.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Marist Top Players (2022-23)
- Patrick Gardner: 19.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Isaiah Brickner: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Javon Cooley: 7.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Noah Harris: 8.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Stephane Ingo: 3.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Iona vs. Marist Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Iona Rank
|Iona AVG
|Marist AVG
|Marist Rank
|74th
|76.0
|Points Scored
|63.9
|340th
|50th
|65.6
|Points Allowed
|66.7
|73rd
|90th
|33.2
|Rebounds
|31.3
|210th
|43rd
|10.2
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|246th
|210th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|52nd
|14.9
|Assists
|10.8
|333rd
|35th
|10.2
|Turnovers
|11.1
|104th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.