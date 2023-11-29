MAAC foes meet when the Iona Gaels (2-4, 0-0 MAAC) host the Marist Red Foxes (3-2, 0-0 MAAC) at Hynes Athletic Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The Gaels are 7.5-point favorites in the game. The over/under is set at 139.5 in the matchup.

Iona vs. Marist Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: New Rochelle, New York

New Rochelle, New York Venue: Hynes Athletic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Iona -7.5 139.5

Iona Betting Records & Stats

Iona's six games this season have all gone over this contest's total of 139.5 points.

Iona has an average total of 153.5 in its contests this year, 14.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Gaels are 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Iona has won two out of the three games in which it has been favored.

The Gaels have played as a favorite of -350 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for Iona.

Iona vs. Marist Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iona 6 100% 76.3 144.1 77.2 141 152.0 Marist 2 40% 67.8 144.1 63.8 141 134.9

Additional Iona Insights & Trends

Iona covered 10 times in 16 games with a spread in conference action last season.

The 76.3 points per game the Gaels score are 12.5 more points than the Red Foxes give up (63.8).

Iona has a 4-2 record against the spread and a 2-4 record overall when putting up more than 63.8 points.

Iona vs. Marist Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iona 4-2-0 0-1 4-2-0 Marist 4-1-0 0-0 2-3-0

Iona vs. Marist Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iona Marist 11-1 Home Record 5-10 8-4 Away Record 4-9 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 80.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 63.4 73.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.4 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

