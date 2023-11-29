When the New York Rangers play the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Jimmy Vesey light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Jimmy Vesey score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Vesey stats and insights

Vesey has scored in three of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Red Wings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Vesey has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 20.0% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

On defense, the Red Wings are giving up 60 total goals (three per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 14.8 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Vesey recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:11 Home L 5-1 11/25/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 14:25 Home W 7-4 11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:03 Away W 3-1 11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:15 Away W 1-0 11/20/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:34 Away L 6-3 11/18/2023 Devils 2 2 0 11:14 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 6:14 Home W 4-3 SO 11/9/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:54 Home W 4-1 11/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:40 Home W 5-3 11/4/2023 Wild 1 1 0 11:42 Away L 5-4 SO

Rangers vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

