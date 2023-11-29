Will Jimmy Vesey Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 29?
When the New York Rangers play the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Jimmy Vesey light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Jimmy Vesey score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Vesey stats and insights
- Vesey has scored in three of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game versus the Red Wings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- Vesey has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 20.0% of them.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On defense, the Red Wings are giving up 60 total goals (three per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 14.8 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Vesey recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:11
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|14:25
|Home
|W 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:03
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:15
|Away
|W 1-0
|11/20/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|11:34
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Devils
|2
|2
|0
|11:14
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|6:14
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/9/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|12:54
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:40
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|11:42
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
Rangers vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
