Will K'Andre Miller Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 29?
Can we count on K'Andre Miller finding the back of the net when the New York Rangers match up against the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will K'Andre Miller score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Miller stats and insights
- Miller has scored in two of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Red Wings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- Miller has zero points on the power play.
- Miller's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 60 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 14.8 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Miller recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|22:17
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|22:00
|Home
|W 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|22:47
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|24:40
|Away
|W 1-0
|11/20/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|22:31
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|23:03
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|27:29
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/9/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|25:03
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|24:06
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|24:34
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
Rangers vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
