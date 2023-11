There are three games on the college basketball schedule on Wednesday that feature MAAC teams. That includes the Fairfield Stags versus the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

MAAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks 6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 - Niagara Purple Eagles at Maryland Terrapins 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 B1G+ Fairfield Stags at Sacred Heart Pioneers 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 SportsNet NY (Live stream on Fubo)

