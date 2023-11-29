MAAC foes square off when the Iona Gaels (2-4, 0-0 MAAC) welcome in the Marist Red Foxes (3-2, 0-0 MAAC) at Hynes Athletic Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Marist vs. Iona Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York

Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York TV: ESPN+

Marist Stats Insights

Marist is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 48% from the field.

The Gaels are the rebounding team in the nation, the Red Foxes rank 352nd.

The Red Foxes put up an average of 67.8 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 77.2 the Gaels allow.

Marist Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home Marist scored 63.4 points per game last season, 1.0 fewer points than it averaged on the road (64.4).

At home, the Red Foxes gave up 67.7 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67.8).

At home, Marist drained 7.4 treys per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.2). Marist's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (31.4%) than on the road (33.8%) too.

Marist Upcoming Schedule