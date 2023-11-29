Wednesday's contest between the Iona Gaels (2-4, 0-0 MAAC) and the Marist Red Foxes (3-2, 0-0 MAAC) at Hynes Athletic Center has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-71, with Iona taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Marist vs. Iona Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

New Rochelle, New York

New Rochelle, New York Venue: Hynes Athletic Center

Marist vs. Iona Score Prediction

Prediction: Iona 72, Marist 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Marist vs. Iona

Computer Predicted Spread: Iona (-0.8)

Iona (-0.8) Computer Predicted Total: 142.6

Iona is 4-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Marist's 4-1-0 ATS record. The Gaels have a 4-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Red Foxes have a record of 2-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Marist Performance Insights

The Red Foxes have a +20 scoring differential, topping opponents by four points per game. They're putting up 67.8 points per game, 298th in college basketball, and are allowing 63.8 per contest to rank 56th in college basketball.

Marist loses the rebound battle by an average of 2.6 boards. It records 29.2 rebounds per game (319th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.8.

Marist makes 6.6 three-pointers per game (242nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.6 on average.

Marist has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11 per game (115th in college basketball) while forcing 12.8 (150th in college basketball).

