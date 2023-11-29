The Marist Red Foxes (2-0, 0-0 MAAC) meet a fellow MAAC opponent, the Iona Gaels (1-1, 0-0 MAAC), on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Hynes Athletic Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Marist vs. Iona Game Information

Marist Top Players (2022-23)

Patrick Gardner: 19.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK

19.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK Isaiah Brickner: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Javon Cooley: 7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Noah Harris: 8.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

8.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Stephane Ingo: 3.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

Iona Top Players (2022-23)

Nelly Junior Joseph: 14.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK

14.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK Daniss Jenkins: 15.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Walter Clayton Jr.: 16.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Osborn Shema: 7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Berrick JeanLouis: 7.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK

Marist vs. Iona Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Iona Rank Iona AVG Marist AVG Marist Rank 74th 76 Points Scored 63.9 340th 50th 65.6 Points Allowed 66.7 73rd 90th 33.2 Rebounds 31.3 210th 43rd 10.2 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th 210th 7.1 3pt Made 7.7 134th 52nd 14.9 Assists 10.8 333rd 35th 10.2 Turnovers 11.1 104th

