The Iona Gaels (2-4, 0-0 MAAC) host the Marist Red Foxes (3-2, 0-0 MAAC) in a matchup of MAAC teams at Hynes Athletic Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The Red Foxes are 7.5-point underdogs in the game. The matchup has a point total of 139.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Marist vs. Iona Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: New Rochelle, New York

New Rochelle, New York Venue: Hynes Athletic Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Iona -7.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Foxes Betting Records & Stats

Marist has combined with its opponent to score more than 139.5 points just twice this season.

Marist's games this season have had an average of 131.6 points, 7.9 fewer points than this game's point total.

Marist's ATS record is 4-1-0 this season.

Marist has been victorious in one of the three contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Red Foxes have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +275 moneyline set for this game.

Marist has an implied victory probability of 26.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Marist vs. Iona Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iona 6 100% 76.3 144.1 77.2 141 152 Marist 2 40% 67.8 144.1 63.8 141 134.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Marist Insights & Trends

The Gaels beat the spread 10 times in 16 MAAC games last year.

The Red Foxes put up an average of 67.8 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 77.2 the Gaels give up.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Marist vs. Iona Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iona 4-2-0 0-1 4-2-0 Marist 4-1-0 0-0 2-3-0

Marist vs. Iona Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iona Marist 11-1 Home Record 5-10 8-4 Away Record 4-9 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 80.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 63.4 73.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.4 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.