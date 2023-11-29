When the New York Rangers face off against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Mika Zibanejad light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Mika Zibanejad score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Zibanejad stats and insights

In four of 20 games this season, Zibanejad has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Red Wings this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Zibanejad has picked up two goals and five assists on the power play.

He has a 9.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have given up 60 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 14.8 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Zibanejad recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 21:41 Home L 5-1 11/25/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 19:09 Home W 7-4 11/24/2023 Flyers 2 2 0 17:51 Away W 3-1 11/22/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 20:45 Away W 1-0 11/20/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:19 Away L 6-3 11/18/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:47 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 23:10 Home W 4-3 SO 11/9/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:04 Home W 4-1 11/7/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 15:56 Home W 5-3 11/4/2023 Wild 0 0 0 21:56 Away L 5-4 SO

Rangers vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

