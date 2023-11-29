The New York Rangers, with Mika Zibanejad, will be on the ice Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Detroit Red Wings. Looking to bet on Zibanejad's props versus the Red Wings? Scroll down for stats and information.

Mika Zibanejad vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Rangers vs Red Wings Game Info

Zibanejad Season Stats Insights

Zibanejad's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:47 per game on the ice, is +8.

In four of 20 games this year, Zibanejad has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Zibanejad has a point in 10 of 20 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In seven of 20 games this year, Zibanejad has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 67.5% that Zibanejad hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 51.2% of Zibanejad going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Zibanejad Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have conceded 60 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +14 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 20 Games 4 15 Points 4 5 Goals 3 10 Assists 1

