Wednesday's game that pits the Maryland Terrapins (4-3) versus the Niagara Purple Eagles (2-4) at Xfinity Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 88-65 in favor of Maryland, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

The Purple Eagles fell in their most recent matchup 97-46 against UCLA on Saturday.

Niagara vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Niagara vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Maryland 88, Niagara 65

Other MAAC Predictions

Niagara Schedule Analysis

The Purple Eagles' best win this season came against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 306) in our computer rankings. The Purple Eagles took home the 75-51 win at home on November 8.

The Purple Eagles have two losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 18th-most in the nation.

The Terrapins have tied for the 142nd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (zero).

Niagara Leaders

Chardonnay Hartley: 13.3 PTS, 5.0 AST, 3.2 STL, 28.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

13.3 PTS, 5.0 AST, 3.2 STL, 28.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Destiny Strother: 12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.1 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (17-for-44)

12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.1 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (17-for-44) Amelia Strong: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK, 38.3 FG%

8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK, 38.3 FG% Aaliyah Parker: 14.7 PTS, 2.7 STL, 38.6 FG%

14.7 PTS, 2.7 STL, 38.6 FG% Saige Glover: 5.3 PTS, 68.2 FG%

Niagara Performance Insights

The Purple Eagles' -79 scoring differential (being outscored by 13.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 68.5 points per game (156th in college basketball) while allowing 81.7 per contest (346th in college basketball).

