The Maryland Terrapins (4-3) will be trying to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Niagara Purple Eagles (2-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Xfinity Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Niagara Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland TV: B1G+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Niagara vs. Maryland Scoring Comparison

The Purple Eagles score an average of 68.5 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 79.9 the Terrapins allow.

Maryland's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 68.5 points.

The 76.0 points per game the Terrapins average are 5.7 fewer points than the Purple Eagles give up (81.7).

When Maryland scores more than 81.7 points, it is 3-0.

When Niagara allows fewer than 76.0 points, it is 2-0.

The Terrapins are making 39.6% of their shots from the field, 8.7% lower than the Purple Eagles concede to opponents (48.3%).

The Purple Eagles make 36.6% of their shots from the field, 7.6% lower than the Terrapins' defensive field-goal percentage.

Niagara Leaders

Chardonnay Hartley: 13.3 PTS, 5.0 AST, 3.2 STL, 28.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

13.3 PTS, 5.0 AST, 3.2 STL, 28.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Destiny Strother: 12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.1 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (17-for-44)

12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.1 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (17-for-44) Amelia Strong: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK, 38.3 FG%

8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK, 38.3 FG% Aaliyah Parker: 14.7 PTS, 2.7 STL, 38.6 FG%

14.7 PTS, 2.7 STL, 38.6 FG% Saige Glover: 5.3 PTS, 68.2 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Niagara Schedule