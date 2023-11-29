The Maryland Terrapins (4-3) will be trying to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Niagara Purple Eagles (2-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Xfinity Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Niagara Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
  • TV: B1G+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Niagara vs. Maryland Scoring Comparison

  • The Purple Eagles score an average of 68.5 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 79.9 the Terrapins allow.
  • Maryland's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 68.5 points.
  • The 76.0 points per game the Terrapins average are 5.7 fewer points than the Purple Eagles give up (81.7).
  • When Maryland scores more than 81.7 points, it is 3-0.
  • When Niagara allows fewer than 76.0 points, it is 2-0.
  • The Terrapins are making 39.6% of their shots from the field, 8.7% lower than the Purple Eagles concede to opponents (48.3%).
  • The Purple Eagles make 36.6% of their shots from the field, 7.6% lower than the Terrapins' defensive field-goal percentage.

Niagara Leaders

  • Chardonnay Hartley: 13.3 PTS, 5.0 AST, 3.2 STL, 28.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
  • Destiny Strother: 12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.1 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (17-for-44)
  • Amelia Strong: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK, 38.3 FG%
  • Aaliyah Parker: 14.7 PTS, 2.7 STL, 38.6 FG%
  • Saige Glover: 5.3 PTS, 68.2 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Niagara Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Stonehill W 71-69 Gallagher Center
11/24/2023 LSU L 99-65 John Gray Gymnasium
11/25/2023 UCLA L 97-46 John Gray Gymnasium
11/29/2023 @ Maryland - Xfinity Center
12/2/2023 Radford - Gallagher Center
12/6/2023 @ Cleveland State - Wolstein Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.