How to Watch the Niagara vs. Maryland Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Maryland Terrapins (4-3) will be trying to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Niagara Purple Eagles (2-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Xfinity Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Niagara Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
- TV: B1G+
Niagara vs. Maryland Scoring Comparison
- The Purple Eagles score an average of 68.5 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 79.9 the Terrapins allow.
- Maryland's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 68.5 points.
- The 76.0 points per game the Terrapins average are 5.7 fewer points than the Purple Eagles give up (81.7).
- When Maryland scores more than 81.7 points, it is 3-0.
- When Niagara allows fewer than 76.0 points, it is 2-0.
- The Terrapins are making 39.6% of their shots from the field, 8.7% lower than the Purple Eagles concede to opponents (48.3%).
- The Purple Eagles make 36.6% of their shots from the field, 7.6% lower than the Terrapins' defensive field-goal percentage.
Niagara Leaders
- Chardonnay Hartley: 13.3 PTS, 5.0 AST, 3.2 STL, 28.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
- Destiny Strother: 12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.1 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (17-for-44)
- Amelia Strong: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK, 38.3 FG%
- Aaliyah Parker: 14.7 PTS, 2.7 STL, 38.6 FG%
- Saige Glover: 5.3 PTS, 68.2 FG%
Niagara Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Stonehill
|W 71-69
|Gallagher Center
|11/24/2023
|LSU
|L 99-65
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|UCLA
|L 97-46
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
|12/2/2023
|Radford
|-
|Gallagher Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|-
|Wolstein Center
