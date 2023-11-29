Should you bet on Nick Bonino to light the lamp when the New York Rangers and the Detroit Red Wings meet up on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Nick Bonino score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bonino stats and insights

  • Bonino has scored in one of 20 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game versus the Red Wings this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Bonino has zero points on the power play.
  • He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Red Wings are conceding 60 total goals (three per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 14.8 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Bonino recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:19 Home L 5-1
11/25/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 11:54 Home W 7-4
11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:25 Away W 3-1
11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:10 Away W 1-0
11/20/2023 Stars 1 0 1 12:14 Away L 6-3
11/18/2023 Devils 0 0 0 10:58 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:44 Home W 4-3 SO
11/9/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:33 Home W 4-1
11/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:24 Home W 5-3
11/4/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:46 Away L 5-4 SO

Rangers vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

