The New York Rangers (15-4-1) host the Detroit Red Wings (11-6-3) -- who've won three straight -- on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can watch TNT and Max to catch the action as the Red Wings look to take down the Rangers.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Rangers vs Red Wings Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rangers vs. Red Wings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/7/2023 Rangers Red Wings 5-3 NYR

Rangers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Rangers are one of the stingiest squads in league play, conceding 49 total goals (only 2.4 per game) to rank second.

The Rangers' 66 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Rangers have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 20 11 18 29 12 7 0% Chris Kreider 20 13 7 20 10 5 31.8% Vincent Trocheck 20 5 12 17 9 13 63.1% Mika Zibanejad 20 5 10 15 10 10 55.6% Erik Gustafsson 20 3 12 15 10 9 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings have given up 60 total goals this season (three per game), 12th in the NHL.

The Red Wings' 74 goals on the season (3.7 per game) rank them fifth in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Red Wings have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

Defensively, the Red Wings have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 34 goals during that time.

Red Wings Key Players