The New York Rangers (15-4-1) are favored at home (-210 moneyline odds to win) against the Detroit Red Wings (11-6-3, +170 moneyline odds). The contest on Wednesday starts at 7:30 PM ET from Madison Square Garden on TNT and Max.

Rangers vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Rangers vs. Red Wings Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Red Wings Betting Trends

New York's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals 10 times.

In the 15 times this season the Rangers have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 12-3 in those games.

The Red Wings have been the underdog 16 times this season, and upset their opponent in nine, or 56.2%, of those games.

New York is 2-2 when it has played with moneyline odds of -210 or shorter (50.0% win percentage).

Detroit has played with moneyline odds of +170 or longer two times this season, and split 1-1.

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 7-3 6-3-1 6.1 3.6 2.7 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 3.6 2.7 7 26.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 6-4 5-5-0 6.4 3.4 2.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.4 2.8 7 14.6% Record as ML Favorite 4-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 4-4 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

