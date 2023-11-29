The Detroit Red Wings (11-6-3) will aim to extend a three-game win streak when they square off against the New York Rangers (15-4-1) on the road on Wednesday, November 29 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

The Rangers are 7-2-1 in their last 10 contests, scoring 36 goals while giving up 27 in that period. On 26 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored seven goals (26.9%).

Before watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which club will secure the win in Wednesday's hockey action.

Rangers vs. Red Wings Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final tally of Rangers 4, Red Wings 3.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-210)

Rangers (-210) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Red Wings (+1.5)

Rangers vs Red Wings Additional Info

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers have finished 3-1-4 in overtime games as part of an overall record of 15-4-1.

New York has won all five of its games that were decided by one goal.

In the three games this season the Rangers recorded just one goal, they've finished 1-2-0 (two points).

New York has won both games this season when it scored a pair of goals (2-0-0, four points).

The Rangers have scored at least three goals in 15 games (12-2-1, 25 points).

In the 12 games when New York has scored a lone power-play goal, it registered 16 points after finishing 8-4-0.

In the 11 games when it outshot its opponent, New York is 10-1-0 (20 points).

The Rangers' opponents have had more shots in nine games. The Rangers went 5-3-1 in those contests (11 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 13th 3.3 Goals Scored 3.7 4th 3rd 2.45 Goals Allowed 3 13th 24th 29.4 Shots 30.3 19th 9th 29.6 Shots Allowed 29.8 13th 3rd 30.16% Power Play % 22.35% 10th 8th 86.15% Penalty Kill % 78.95% 17th

Rangers vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

