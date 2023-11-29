Keep an eye on Artemi Panarin and Dylan Larkin in particular on Wednesday, when the New York Rangers face the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Red Wings Game Information

Rangers Players to Watch

Panarin is one of New York's top contributors with 29 points. He has scored 11 goals and picked up 18 assists this season.

Chris Kreider has chipped in with 20 points (13 goals, seven assists).

Vincent Trocheck's 17 points this season are via five goals and 12 assists.

Jonathan Quick's record is 6-0-1. He has conceded 15 goals (2.0 goals against average) and made 201 saves with a .931% save percentage (third-best in league).

Red Wings Players to Watch

Larkin has totaled eight goals (0.4 per game) and collected 13 assists (0.7 per game), averaging 3.5 shots per game and shooting 11.4%. This places him among the leaders for Detroit with 21 total points (1.1 per game).

Alex DeBrincat's 20 points this season, including 12 goals and eight assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Detroit.

This season, Shayne Gostisbehere has five goals and 13 assists for New York.

In the crease, Alex Lyon has a 2-1-0 record this season, with a .952 save percentage (first in the league). In 3 games, he has 79 saves, and has allowed four goals (1.4 goals against average).

Rangers vs. Red Wings Stat Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 13th 3.3 Goals Scored 3.7 4th 3rd 2.45 Goals Allowed 3 13th 24th 29.4 Shots 30.3 19th 9th 29.6 Shots Allowed 29.8 13th 3rd 30.16% Power Play % 22.35% 9th 7th 86.15% Penalty Kill % 78.95% 16th

