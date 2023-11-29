The New York Rangers (15-4-1) host the Detroit Red Wings (11-6-3, winners of three in a row) at Madison Square Garden. The contest on Wednesday, November 29 starts at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Rangers vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-210) Red Wings (+170) 6 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers have been a moneyline favorite 15 times this season, and have finished 12-3 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter, New York has gone 2-2 (winning 50.0%).

The Rangers have an implied moneyline win probability of 67.7% in this contest.

New York's 20 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 10 times.

Rangers vs Red Wings Additional Info

Rangers vs. Red Wings Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 66 (15th) Goals 74 (5th) 49 (2nd) Goals Allowed 60 (12th) 19 (5th) Power Play Goals 19 (5th) 9 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 16 (20th)

Rangers Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games New York has gone 7-2-1 overall, with a 7-3-0 record against the spread.

New York hit the over in six of its past 10 games.

The average amount of goals in the Rangers' past 10 games is 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

During their past 10 games, the Rangers' goals per game average is 0.7 higher than their season-long average.

The Rangers offense's 66 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 15th in the league.

The Rangers are ranked second in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 49 total goals (just 2.4 per game).

The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +17.

