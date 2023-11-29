Rangers vs. Red Wings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Rangers (15-4-1) host the Detroit Red Wings (11-6-3, winners of three in a row) at Madison Square Garden. The contest on Wednesday, November 29 starts at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Rangers vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Rangers (-210)
|Red Wings (+170)
|6
|Rangers (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Rangers Betting Insights
- The Rangers have been a moneyline favorite 15 times this season, and have finished 12-3 in those games.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter, New York has gone 2-2 (winning 50.0%).
- The Rangers have an implied moneyline win probability of 67.7% in this contest.
- New York's 20 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 10 times.
Rangers vs Red Wings Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Red Wings Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|66 (15th)
|Goals
|74 (5th)
|49 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|60 (12th)
|19 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|19 (5th)
|9 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|16 (20th)
Rangers Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games New York has gone 7-2-1 overall, with a 7-3-0 record against the spread.
- New York hit the over in six of its past 10 games.
- The average amount of goals in the Rangers' past 10 games is 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- During their past 10 games, the Rangers' goals per game average is 0.7 higher than their season-long average.
- The Rangers offense's 66 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 15th in the league.
- The Rangers are ranked second in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 49 total goals (just 2.4 per game).
- The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +17.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.