Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Red Wings on November 29, 2023
Artemi Panarin is one of the top players with prop bets available when the New York Rangers and the Detroit Red Wings meet at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).
Rangers vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Rangers vs. Red Wings Additional Info
NHL Props Today: New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
Panarin has been a major player for New York this season, with 29 points in 20 games.
Panarin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 25
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Flyers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Penguins
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Stars
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|2
Chris Kreider Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)
Chris Kreider is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 20 points (13 goals, seven assists) to the team.
Kreider Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 25
|2
|1
|3
|4
|at Flyers
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Penguins
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Stars
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|2
Vincent Trocheck Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Vincent Trocheck has scored five goals and added 12 assists through 20 games for New York.
Trocheck Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 25
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Flyers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Penguins
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Stars
|Nov. 20
|1
|0
|1
|2
NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings
Alex DeBrincat Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
Alex DeBrincat has amassed 20 points this season, with 12 goals and eight assists.
DeBrincat Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 26
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Bruins
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 17
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Senators
|Nov. 16
|1
|0
|1
|3
