New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Schoharie County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Schoharie County, New York today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Schoharie County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sharon Springs Central High School at Wells Central School
- Game Time: 4:55 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Wells, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
