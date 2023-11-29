Wednesday's contest that pits the St. John's Red Storm (2-5) versus the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (3-2) at Carnesecca Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-49 in favor of St. John's (NY), who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

The Red Storm are coming off of a 60-56 loss to Jackson State in their last game on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

St. John's (NY) vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

St. John's (NY) vs. Loyola (MD) Score Prediction

Prediction: St. John's (NY) 67, Loyola (MD) 49

Other Big East Predictions

St. John's (NY) Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Red Storm took down the Manhattan Jaspers 67-47 on November 19.

St. John's (NY) has the most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (three).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

St. John's (NY) Leaders

Jillian Archer: 12.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 STL, 60.0 FG%

12.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 STL, 60.0 FG% Unique Drake: 19.1 PTS, 44.5 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (22-for-48)

19.1 PTS, 44.5 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (22-for-48) Ber'Nyah Mayo: 11.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.7 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)

11.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.7 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23) Amber Brown: 3.7 PTS, 36.0 FG%

3.7 PTS, 36.0 FG% Skye Owen: 5.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 30.2 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

St. John's (NY) Performance Insights

The Red Storm have a +14 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.0 points per game. They're putting up 60.7 points per game to rank 261st in college basketball and are allowing 58.7 per contest to rank 95th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.