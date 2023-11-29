New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Steuben County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Steuben County, New York today? We've got what you need.
Steuben County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hornell Senior High School at Canisteo-Greenwood High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Canisteo, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
