Stony Brook vs. Yale November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Stony Brook Seawolves (1-3) face the Yale Bulldogs (2-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at John J. Lee Amphitheater. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Stony Brook vs. Yale Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Buy Tickets for Other Stony Brook Games
Stony Brook Top Players (2022-23)
- Frankie Policelli: 13.7 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyler Stephenson-Moore: 14.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Keenan Fitzmorris: 9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Tanahj Pettway: 7.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kenan Sarvan: 7.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Yale Top Players (2022-23)
- EJ Jarvis: 11.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Bez Mbeng: 10.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- John Poulakidas: 12 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Matt Knowling: 13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- August Mahoney: 10.9 PTS, 3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Stony Brook vs. Yale Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Yale Rank
|Yale AVG
|Stony Brook AVG
|Stony Brook Rank
|77th
|75.8
|Points Scored
|63.1
|348th
|25th
|63.2
|Points Allowed
|69.1
|146th
|30th
|35
|Rebounds
|31.2
|220th
|162nd
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|6.4
|328th
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|7.8
|125th
|75th
|14.5
|Assists
|11.8
|281st
|51st
|10.6
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
