The Stony Brook Seawolves (1-3) face the Yale Bulldogs (2-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at John J. Lee Amphitheater. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Stony Brook vs. Yale Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Stony Brook Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stony Brook Top Players (2022-23)

Frankie Policelli: 13.7 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.7 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyler Stephenson-Moore: 14.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Keenan Fitzmorris: 9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Tanahj Pettway: 7.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Kenan Sarvan: 7.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Yale Top Players (2022-23)

EJ Jarvis: 11.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

11.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK Bez Mbeng: 10.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK John Poulakidas: 12 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

12 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Matt Knowling: 13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK August Mahoney: 10.9 PTS, 3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stony Brook vs. Yale Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Yale Rank Yale AVG Stony Brook AVG Stony Brook Rank 77th 75.8 Points Scored 63.1 348th 25th 63.2 Points Allowed 69.1 146th 30th 35 Rebounds 31.2 220th 162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 6.4 328th 166th 7.5 3pt Made 7.8 125th 75th 14.5 Assists 11.8 281st 51st 10.6 Turnovers 11.7 160th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.