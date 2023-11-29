The Stony Brook Seawolves (2-3) visit the Yale Bulldogs (4-3) after losing three road games in a row. The Bulldogs are heavy favorites by 13.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The over/under is set at 138.5 in the matchup.

Stony Brook vs. Yale Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Yale -13.5 138.5

Seawolves Betting Records & Stats

Stony Brook and its opponents have combined to score more than 138.5 points in all three games this season.

Stony Brook's outings this season have a 140.6-point average over/under, 2.1 more points than this game's total.

Stony Brook has covered the spread once in three opportunities this year.

Stony Brook has been posted as the underdog three times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

The Seawolves have been at least a +600 moneyline underdog three times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Stony Brook has a 14.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Stony Brook vs. Yale Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Yale 4 80% 76 145.2 70 141.4 145.1 Stony Brook 3 100% 69.2 145.2 71.4 141.4 144.5

Additional Stony Brook Insights & Trends

The Seawolves put up only 0.8 fewer points per game (69.2) than the Bulldogs give up (70).

Stony Brook vs. Yale Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Yale 2-3-0 0-0 4-1-0 Stony Brook 1-2-0 1-2 3-0-0

Stony Brook vs. Yale Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Yale Stony Brook 10-1 Home Record 7-7 8-7 Away Record 3-13 5-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 7-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 83.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.9 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.4 3-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

